PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 22

The Following Are The Top Stories In The Financial Times Reuters Has Not Verified These Stories And Does Not Vouch For Their Accuracy Headlines Building Materials Group Crh Nears Its Biggestever Deal To Buy Arcosa Michael Oleary In Line For Mn Euro Payout In Latest Ryanair Contract Michael Bloomberg Arms Green Lobby For Fight Against Oil Interests Uk Telecoms Groups Introduce Kill Switch To Cut Phone Theft From Stores Overview Building Materials Group Crh Is Nearing A Deal To Acquire Its Competitor Arcosa

The following are the ​top stories in the Financial ​Times. Reuters has ‌not verified ​these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Building materials group CRH ‌nears its biggest-ever deal to buy Arcosa Michael O’Leary in line for 150mn euro payout in latest Ryanair contract

Michael Bloomberg arms green ‌lobby for fight against oil interests UK telecoms groups introduce ‘kill ‌switch’ to cut phone theft from stores

Overview Building materials group CRH is nearing a deal to acquire its competitor Arcosa, in an acquisition that would ⁠be ​the Irish company’s ⁠largest-ever takeover. Michael O'Leary stands to make at least 150 million ⁠euro from his next contract as chief executive of Ryanair if ​the airline hits stretching financial targets by the end of ⁠the decade, according to FT calculations.

Michael Bloomberg has pledged almost $300 million to ⁠help renewable ​energy industry associations counter a well-financed oil lobby as countries around the world face tough policy decisions in ⁠the wake of the Middle East war. Virgin Media O2 and ⁠VodafoneThree ⁠have introduced a “kill switch” to disable phones stolen from their stores, after Apple, Samsung and other manufacturers ‌resisted ‌calls for broader antitheft measures

(Compiled by ​Bengaluru newsroom)