Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Senate for Sanctioning Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed gratitude towards the U.S. Senate for passing a bill that enforces extensive sanctions on Russia. He believes the Lindsey Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act will put pressure on Russia to end the ongoing conflict against Ukraine's independence.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy publicly thanked the U.S. Senate following their approval of a comprehensive sanction bill targeting Russia. The legislation is expected to increase pressure on Moscow to terminate its aggressive campaign against Ukraine.
Zelenskiy conveyed his gratitude through a message written in English on social media platform X. He expressed appreciation for the support extended to Ukraine by the U.S. legislative body and the international community.
The sanctions, part of the Lindsey Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, aim to intensify international efforts to curb Russian aggression. This move aligns with Ukraine's ongoing quest for independence and peace.
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