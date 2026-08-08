Trump's Renewed Effort: Targeting Fed's Independence

Former U.S. President Donald Trump attempts to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, challenging the Fed's independence. Trump alleges unproven mortgage fraud, continuing his failed efforts to oust Cook. The Supreme Court previously blocked Trump's attempt, preserving the central bank's autonomy and Cook's position against presidential interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 01:19 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 01:19 IST
Trump's Renewed Effort: Targeting Fed's Independence
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has reignited his effort to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, persisting in his challenge to the central bank's independence.

A recent letter from the White House informed Cook of potential removal over mortgage fraud allegations, a move previously thwarted by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The allegations remain unproven, and Cook's attorney denounces them as baseless, pledging to defend her position. Experts view Trump's actions as an unprecedented assault on the Federal Reserve's autonomy.

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