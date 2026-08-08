Trump's Renewed Effort: Targeting Fed's Independence

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has reignited his effort to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, persisting in his challenge to the central bank's independence.

A recent letter from the White House informed Cook of potential removal over mortgage fraud allegations, a move previously thwarted by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The allegations remain unproven, and Cook's attorney denounces them as baseless, pledging to defend her position. Experts view Trump's actions as an unprecedented assault on the Federal Reserve's autonomy.