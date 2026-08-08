Historic Strike Hits BHP's Port Hedland Ops

Industrial action at BHP's Port Hedland has marked the first major strike in over two decades. The strike involves a planned 24-hour ship-loading ban, followed by a 24-hour stoppage. Negotiations for a four-year agreement continue as BHP and the Combined BHP Ports Unions (CBPU) discuss terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 01:30 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 01:30 IST
Historic Strike Hits BHP's Port Hedland Ops
  • Country:
  • Australia

Industrial action has erupted at BHP's Port Hedland operations in Western Australia, heralding the first major strike at the site in over twenty years.

Despite constructive talks, the Combined BHP Ports Unions (CBPU) opted for a 24-hour ship-loading ban followed by a 24-hour stoppage, engaging roughly 150 workers out of BHP’s 800-strong Port Hedland workforce.

Negotiations with BHP continue over a four-year agreement amid soaring share prices and cost challenges. The CBPU, representing around 450 employees, will reconvene with BHP on August 18 to further discuss the contract, the same day BHP is slated to release its annual results.

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