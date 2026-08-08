Market Surges Despite Unexpected Job Losses

The U.S. stock market experienced significant gains on Friday, with the S&P 500 reaching a record high. This boost came after new data revealed the U.S. economy lost 23,000 jobs last month, contrary to predictions of growth. The unexpected job losses reduced speculation that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at its September meeting.

Despite the concerning employment report, the positive market reaction was driven by strong corporate earnings, particularly from tech giants and firms benefiting from AI-related growth. Progress in potential peace talks in the Iran conflict helped to lower oil prices, further settling inflation concerns.

In addition to these factors, SpaceX saw a surge in stocks following its public offering, while companies like Atlassian and Airbnb also made significant gains. Conversely, Trade Desk faced a decline after its revenue forecast disappointed expectations. The mixed economic signals have left investors closely watching economic data and Federal Reserve commentary under new Chair Kevin Warsh.