New Zealand's Rocky Start: All Blacks Edge Out Stormers in South Africa Tour Opener

New Zealand's All Blacks started their South Africa tour with a hard-fought 38-21 win over the Stormers. Despite multiple errors, late-stage tries secured their victory in the eight-match series opener. Notably, Rieko Ioane and Simon Parker’s efforts helped them overcome the resilient home team, setting the stage for upcoming challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 01:29 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 01:29 IST
New Zealand's Rocky Start: All Blacks Edge Out Stormers in South Africa Tour Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand's All Blacks commenced their South African tour with a turbulent yet successful 38-21 win against the Stormers on Friday. Despite the visitors' unconvincing performance, a series of tries in the final moments decisively turned the match in their favor, anchoring a much-needed victory to kickstart their eight-game series.

The Stormers, fielding a team missing several international players, posed an unexpected challenge, holding the All Blacks to a 14-14 tie until the 65th minute. Key tries by Samisoni Taukei'aho, Simon Parker, Rieko Ioane, Leroy Carter, Josh Moorby, and Asafo Aumua, along with conversions by Beauden Barrett and Josh Jacomb, ultimately outpaced the Stormers' determined effort.

Despite their early threats, the All Blacks experienced setbacks through indiscipline and handling errors. Coach Dave Rennie acknowledged the need for improvement while expressing relief at the result. The tour, a first in decades for New Zealand, features an ambitious schedule, continuing next against the Sharks in Durban.

TRENDING

1
US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Palestinian protests

US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Pal...

United States
2
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia
3
Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

United States
4
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

From Crisis Tool to Data Revolution: How Phone Surveys Could Reshape Development Policy in Africa

Why Women Still Struggle to Reach Leadership Roles in Ethiopia’s Fast-Growing Banking Sector

How Ghana Turned Around Its Economy: IMF Sees Strong Growth, Lower Inflation and Fiscal Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026