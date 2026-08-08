New Zealand's Rocky Start: All Blacks Edge Out Stormers in South Africa Tour Opener

New Zealand's All Blacks commenced their South African tour with a turbulent yet successful 38-21 win against the Stormers on Friday. Despite the visitors' unconvincing performance, a series of tries in the final moments decisively turned the match in their favor, anchoring a much-needed victory to kickstart their eight-game series.

The Stormers, fielding a team missing several international players, posed an unexpected challenge, holding the All Blacks to a 14-14 tie until the 65th minute. Key tries by Samisoni Taukei'aho, Simon Parker, Rieko Ioane, Leroy Carter, Josh Moorby, and Asafo Aumua, along with conversions by Beauden Barrett and Josh Jacomb, ultimately outpaced the Stormers' determined effort.

Despite their early threats, the All Blacks experienced setbacks through indiscipline and handling errors. Coach Dave Rennie acknowledged the need for improvement while expressing relief at the result. The tour, a first in decades for New Zealand, features an ambitious schedule, continuing next against the Sharks in Durban.