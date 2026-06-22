Japan arrests man suspected of links to alleged scam syndicate Prince Group, media report
Japanese police have arrested a 44-year-old man suspected of being a top executive of Prince Group, accused of running vast scam operations.
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese police have arrested a 44-year-old man suspected of being a top executive of Prince Group, a multinational network accused of running vast scam centre operations, local media reported on Monday, citing police sources.
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