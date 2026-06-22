Sterling Accuris Launches 'Accuris Express', Offering 30-Minute Home Sample Collection in Ahmedabad

VMPL Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 22: Ahmedabad consumers can now access home diagnostic sample collection within 30 minutes, as Sterling Accuris launches Accuris Express, a new service designed to bring greater speed, convenience, and responsiveness to diagnostic testing. The service is being launched in Ahmedabad initially, with plans for a phased expansion across Gujarat.

The launch comes at a time when consumer expectations are increasingly being shaped by on-demand services that prioritise speed, predictability, and doorstep delivery. While these expectations have transformed several consumer categories, diagnostic testing has traditionally operated within broader collection windows and uncertain waiting periods. With Accuris Express, Sterling Accuris aims to simplify access to diagnostics by enabling quicker sample collection at home, reducing the inconvenience often associated with laboratory visits and extended waiting periods.

Designed to meet the needs of today's fast-paced lifestyles, Accuris Express combines rapid home sample collection with Sterling Accuris' established standards of clinical excellence, safety, hygiene, and diagnostic accuracy. Through the Sterling Accuris Diagnostics Website & App, users can book eligible tests and receive priority home sample collection by trained phlebotomists within 30 minutes across Ahmedabad. The service has been developed to support a range of healthcare needs - from unexpected health concerns and time-sensitive diagnostic requirements to routine preventive health checks. It is also expected to benefit elderly patients, caregivers, families with young children, and working professionals seeking greater convenience in accessing healthcare services.

Among the early users of the service was Ahmedabad resident Vishal Mehta, who described his blood test experience through Accuris Express as fast, reliable, accurate, and convenient--comparable to quick-commerce platforms like Zepto and Blinkit. He also expressed hope that the service would soon expand to other cities across Gujarat. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ankush Gupta, CEO, Sterling Accuris, said, "Consumers today can order groceries, medicines, and essential services in minutes. Yet when it comes to diagnostics, they are often asked to wait for hours. We saw a clear disconnect between evolving consumer expectations and the traditional diagnostic experience. Accuris Express has been developed to bridge that gap by making access to diagnostic testing faster, simpler, and more convenient. As healthcare increasingly moves closer to the patient, we believe services that combine clinical reliability with greater convenience will play an important role in shaping the future of diagnostics."

Mr. Rajiv Sharma, Managing Director, Sterling Accuris, added, "For many patients, the time between recognizing a health concern and getting tested can be frustrating. Accuris Express has been designed to reduce that gap by bringing trusted diagnostic services directly to patients' homes. While speed is a key differentiator, our commitment to clinical accuracy, quality standards, and patient safety remains unchanged." Initially available for select tests and locations in Ahmedabad, Accuris Express is expected to be expanded to additional service areas and cities across Gujarat over time.

Established in 2015, Sterling Accuris is one of Gujarat's leading pathology laboratory networks, operating over 90 processing laboratories and more than 300 collection centres, with a comprehensive diagnostic portfolio of over 2,000 tests. The launch reflects a broader shift in healthcare delivery, where convenience, accessibility, and responsiveness are becoming increasingly important components of patient experience. By combining trusted diagnostics with rapid doorstep service, Sterling Accuris aims to make timely testing more convenient and accessible for consumers across Ahmedabad.

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