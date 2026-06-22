Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Judge investigating Spanish PM Sanchez's wife faces disciplinary hearing

A judge leading a corruption probe into Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife, Begoña Gomez, will face a disciplinary hearing for suggesting her police escort could help her flee, the judiciary's governing body said on Monday. The controversial investigation into Gomez's business ​dealings - based on a lawsuit filed by far-right groups - is the most serious legal challenge to the Socialist leader, whose inner circle has been beset by graft allegations.

A decade of chaos: Britain prepares for seventh prime minister

British Prime ​Minister Keir Starmer said he would quit on Monday, paving the way for the country to have its seventh leader in 10 years. The chaos dates ‌back to the Brexit referendum, ​10 years ago to the day on Tuesday.

Moscow shoots down more than 80 drones; Russian attacks kill six in Ukraine

Moscow shot down dozens of drones in the early hours of Monday, just days after a repeated Ukrainian strike on the city's oil refinery, while Russian attacks in Ukraine killed at least six people, including a boy and his father, authorities said. Eighty-four drones headed for Moscow were downed in the past 24 hours, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram. He said emergency services had been dispatched to the areas where drones were downed but gave no further information.

Sudan's army takes in Darfur paramilitary defectors, stirring anger

Last month, Ali Rizkallah, a commander in the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, was welcomed to Sudan’s capital Khartoum and given a ‌uniform and a rank in the armed forces he had spent about three years fighting. The army-affiliated government hailed his defection — the latest in a series of high-level switches that have been reshaping Sudan's alliances and boosting the military in one of the deadliest conflicts of the century.

How Andy Burnham could try to displace Keir Starmer as UK prime minister

Andy Burnham nL1N42Q0KP, the mayor of Greater Manchester, won a parliamentary seat on Friday, a vital step towards fulfilling his ambition to replace his party colleague Keir Starmer as Labour leader and Britain's prime minister. The scale of the victory, with 54.8% of the vote, will bolster the view of some in the governing Labour Party that only he can lead Labour to defeat Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK party in a future national election.

US and Iran make 'encouraging progress' at talks although tension remains

The United States and Iran made "encouraging progress" at the first round of talks aimed at reaching a final peace deal, mediators said on Monday, although tension persisted over Lebanon and the Strait of Hormuz. The two sides agreed to a roadmap ‌towards a lasting deal to end their war within 60 days at the talks in the Qatari-owned Swiss mountain resort of Buergenstock, which concluded early on Monday, mediators Pakistan and Qatar said.

Crimea suspends children's summer camps as Ukraine strikes squeeze fuel supplies

Russian-held Crimea, a popular destination for Russians, has suspended tourist activities and children's summer camps until September, its governor said on Monday, owing to a fuel crisis caused by Ukrainian attacks on sea routes and supply roads. Ukrainian drone attacks on ‌oil refineries, including in Moscow, have also undermined the availability of gasoline and diesel in Russia, the world's third-largest oil producer.

Alan Greenspan, US Fed 'maestro' through years of boom and bust, dies at 100

Alan Greenspan, hailed as the greatest Federal Reserve chairman when he retired in 2006 but derided for a severe financial crisis that followed barely two years later, died on Monday aged 100, his wife said. Greenspan, who exerted a powerful influence on the U.S. economy during his tenure at the helm of the Fed from August 1987 to January 2006, died at his home from complications of Parkinson's Disease, Andrea Mitchell said in a statement.

German state election draws Bauhaus into AfD culture war

A century after its birth as a radical centre of modernist design, Germany's historic Bauhaus school has become a symbol of a brewing culture war ahead of a state election that could see the far-right AfD party win power for the first time. The Alternative for Germany, favoured to win the election in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt in September, has pledged a "new patriotic cultural policy" aimed at restoring German self-confidence and has singled out Bauhaus as one of its targets.

Philippines probes school shooting that killed 3, wounded 7

At least three students were killed and seven others injured when two students, ⁠aged 15 and 14, opened ​fire at a school in the city of Tacloban, southeast of Manila, police said. One of the suspects was arrested immediately after the shooting, while ⁠the other later surrendered, authorities said.

Explainer-UK PM Starmer says he will resign, how is his successor chosen?

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday he would resign, with a new leader to be in place by the time parliament returns in September, paving the way for Britain to have its seventh leader in 10 years. Here's what happens next:

Colombian right-wing candidate De La Espriella wins tight presidential race

Colombian right-wing candidate Abelardo De La Espriella has clinched a narrow victory in Sunday's presidential election, according to an initial ballot count, as voters bet on his Donald Trump-endorsed promise of a crackdown on crime and a stronger economy. De ⁠La Espriella had 49.66% of the vote while his rival, Senator Ivan Cepeda, trailed by some 250,000 votes at 48.70%, according to the national registrar's tally of just under 100% of ballots in the runoff election.

Climate fight will not stall because certain countries drop out, China says

Global cooperation to tackle climate change will not stall because of the absence of certain countries, China's environment minister told a meeting of governments on Monday, as nations prepare for this year's U.N. climate negotiations without the United States. "The multilateral process will not stop, or even slow down, because of the ​absence of individual countries," Chinese environment minister Huang Runqiu told the meeting, describing the world's low-carbon transition as "irreversible".

From sidelines to centre stage, Andy Burnham on course to be UK's next prime minister

Four years ago Andy Burnham complained he was repeatedly denied a main-stage speaking slot at the Labour Party conference under Prime Minister Keir Starmer's leadership, saying it was a sign of disrespect for his then position as Greater Manchester mayor. There was some sympathy for one ⁠of Labour's most popular politicians, but now, as he seeks to become Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade, Burnham must prove he can occupy that centre stage, win over restless voters and overcome the economic constraints that hamstrung his predecessors.

Romanian lawmakers vote on Monday whether to endorse nominated PM Vestea

Romania's Prime Minister-designate Adrian Vestea will seek parliament's approval for his proposed cabinet late on Monday and will need the support of the opposition far right, a situation that could threaten Bucharest's support for Ukraine. Vestea, who is from the centre-right Liberal Party, announced his cabinet line-up and governing programme late on Sunday. Parliament scheduled the vote for Monday evening after ⁠marathon hearings involving ​the proposed ministers.

Exclusive-India in talks to sell supersonic BrahMos missile to UAE, sources say

The Indian government is in talks with the UAE to sell some of its flagship defence systems, including the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos, four Indian sources said, as the Gulf nation steps up arms procurement following the war in the Middle East.

The discussions, which have not been previously reported, include the potential sale of India's air defence system Akashteer, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Pope Leo decries leaders who 'feed' wars while millions go hungry

World leaders are "feeding" wars instead of the hungry, Pope Leo said on Monday, telling the U.N. food aid agency that global priorities were badly skewed. Leo, who has been more outspoken on political issues in recent months, urged governments to increase their spending to combat hunger and not subject food aid to limits based on geopolitical concerns.

Unloved Starmer quits as UK PM after just two years

Keir Starmer was once hailed as the leader who would bring pragmatism and stability to Britain ⁠after years of political chaos. When he quit as prime minister on Monday, the very lack of ideology that propelled him to power drove his downfall. After guiding the Labour Party into power in 2024 with the biggest parliamentary majority in Britain's modern history, Starmer focused on what he believed was possible to achieve, rather than setting out a clear vision of a future Britain.

Temperatures to exceed 40C in European heatwave as three die in France

Three people died in France ⁠from health issues caused by extreme heat and almost 2,700 French schools were set to close or modify timetables as authorities across Europe issued heatwave ⁠warnings for Monday. Temperatures in Bordeaux in southwestern France were forecast to exceed 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday and weather agency Meteo France said 49 regional administrative areas will be under a red heatwave warning.

Spain's ex-transport minister sentenced to 24 years for corruption

Spain's Supreme Court on Monday sentenced former Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos to 24 years in prison for corruption, marking the first verdict in a series of scandals affecting the ruling Socialist Party. Abalos was convicted of offences including criminal organisation, bribery, embezzlement and influence peddling, linked to the rigging of public contracts for medical supplies such as face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he was in office.

EU courts Brazil as strategic partner in global race for critical minerals

The European Union is turning ‌to Brazil as a strategic partner in its push to diversify its critical mineral supplies, offering ‌a deal that it says will be beneficial to Brazil's development goals, EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela told Reuters on Saturday. The commissioner visited the rare earth research and processing center of Australian mining company Viridis Mining and Minerals, in Poços de Caldas, in ​the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, one of four priority projects selected to accelerate collaboration between the EU and Brazil.