Wall Streets Major Indexes Were Muted At Open On Monday

​Wall ​Street's major ‌indexes were ​muted at open on ‌Monday, with investors taking a breather after returning ‌from Friday's public holiday ‌while awaiting further developments in U.S.-Iran negotiations.

The Dow ⁠Jones ​Industrial ⁠Average fell 9.5 points, ⁠or 0.02%, at the open ​to 51,555.19. The S&P ⁠500 fell 0.1 points, ⁠or ​0.00%, to 7,500.44, while the ⁠Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.6 points, ⁠or ⁠0.13%, to 26,483.31.