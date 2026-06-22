US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St subdued at open as investors weigh US-Iran negotiations
Wall Street's major indexes experienced a muted start to Monday, with slight declines in the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite.
- Country:
- United States
Wall Street's major indexes were muted at open on Monday, with investors taking a breather after returning from Friday's public holiday while awaiting further developments in U.S.-Iran negotiations.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.5 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 51,555.19. The S&P 500 fell 0.1 points, or 0.00%, to 7,500.44, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.6 points, or 0.13%, to 26,483.31.