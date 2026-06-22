US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St subdued at open as investors weigh US-Iran negotiations

Wall Street's major indexes experienced a muted start to Monday, with slight declines in the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite.

Reuters | Wall Streets Major Indexes Were Muted At Open On Monday | Updated: 22-06-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 19:05 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St subdued at open as investors weigh US-Iran negotiations
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​Wall ​Street's major ‌indexes were ​muted at open on ‌Monday, with investors taking a breather after returning ‌from Friday's public holiday ‌while awaiting further developments in U.S.-Iran negotiations.

The Dow ⁠Jones ​Industrial ⁠Average fell 9.5 points, ⁠or 0.02%, at the open ​to 51,555.19. The S&P ⁠500 fell 0.1 points, ⁠or ​0.00%, to 7,500.44, while the ⁠Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.6 points, ⁠or ⁠0.13%, to 26,483.31.

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