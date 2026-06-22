Ukraine says it struck Russian missile electronics plant

Ukraine's military has reportedly hit a Russian electronics plant in Voronezh, damaging production facilities and injuring three people, in a significant blow to Russia's defence industry.

Reuters | Ukraines Military Said It Had Hit A Plant Producing Electronics For Missiles In Russias Voronezh Region On Monday | Updated: 22-06-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 20:47 IST
Ukraine says it struck Russian missile electronics plant
  • Country:
  • Russia

Ukraine's ​military said it had hit a ‌plant producing ​electronics for missiles in Russia's Voronezh region on Monday, the latest blow to Russia's defence industry inflicted by Ukrainian long-range ‌strikes. In a statement on Telegram, the Ukrainian General Staff said it had used air-launched cruise missiles to hit the facility, which it described as a "critical component" in Russia's defence production.

"It manufactures electronics used ‌in Russian missiles, in particular for the Iskander tactical missile system," its post said. Footage shot ‌from a car driving past the scene, verified by Reuters, showed vast plumes of black smoke billowing out of at least two places in the factory.

Alexander Gusev, the governor of Voronezh, said in a post ⁠on Telegram that ​unspecified production facilities ⁠had been damaged and three people injured in a Ukrainian attack. He said Russian air defences had destroyed several high-speed ⁠targets over Voronezh, a provincial capital situated less than 200 km (125 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Robert Brovdi, ​commander of Ukraine's drone forces, said his units had taken part in the operation ⁠alongside other forces. Ukraine's military did not say which missiles had been used. Britain and France have provided Kyiv ⁠with ​air-launched cruise missiles, known as Storm Shadow.

In recent months, Kyiv has hit several Russian military production facilities, particularly those involved in the manufacturing of missiles with which Moscow regularly ⁠bombards Ukrainian cities. Despite Kyiv's increasing capabilities, Russian air attacks still have far greater reach into Ukraine. A ⁠top Ukrainian drone maker, ⁠General Cherry, said on Monday that one of its factories had been hit, a rare disclosure.

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