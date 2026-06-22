IMF says it had 'open and constructive' talks during Senegal visit
The International Monetary Fund has held technical discussions with Senegal's authorities and will continue to engage with them over a potential support programme.
- Country:
- Senegal
The International Monetary Fund said on Monday its staff had held "open and constructive technical discussions" on a visit to Senegal and that it would continue to engage with the country's authorities over their request for a support programme.
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