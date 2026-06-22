California sues US EPA over sending emissions rules to Congress for potential reversal

California has sued the US Environmental Protection Agency over its attempt to send state vehicle emissions rules to Congress for potential repeal, calling the action "illegal".

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 21:36 IST
California sues US EPA over sending emissions rules to Congress for potential reversal
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​The state ​of California ‌sued the U.S. ​Environmental Protection Agency on ‌Monday after the agency sent the Republican-controlled Congress landmark state vehicle emissions rules ‌for potential repeal.

The EPA ‌said waivers under the Clean Air Act for California environmental regulations ⁠approved ​under ⁠prior Democratic administrations should have been sent ⁠to lawmakers under the Congressional Review ​Act.

California said the action was ⁠illegal and should be blocked by ⁠the ​U.S. District Court in Washington, arguing that the ⁠EPA was seeking to "wave a magic ⁠wand" ⁠and turn a waiver into a rule.

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