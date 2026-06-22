California sues US EPA over sending emissions rules to Congress for potential reversal
California has sued the US Environmental Protection Agency over its attempt to send state vehicle emissions rules to Congress for potential repeal, calling the action "illegal".
- Country:
- United States
The state of California sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday after the agency sent the Republican-controlled Congress landmark state vehicle emissions rules for potential repeal.
The EPA said waivers under the Clean Air Act for California environmental regulations approved under prior Democratic administrations should have been sent to lawmakers under the Congressional Review Act.
California said the action was illegal and should be blocked by the U.S. District Court in Washington, arguing that the EPA was seeking to "wave a magic wand" and turn a waiver into a rule.
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