California sues US EPA over sending emissions rules to Congress for potential reversal

​The state ​of California ‌sued the U.S. ​Environmental Protection Agency on ‌Monday after the agency sent the Republican-controlled Congress landmark state vehicle emissions rules ‌for potential repeal.

The EPA ‌said waivers under the Clean Air Act for California environmental regulations ⁠approved ​under ⁠prior Democratic administrations should have been sent ⁠to lawmakers under the Congressional Review ​Act.

California said the action was ⁠illegal and should be blocked by ⁠the ​U.S. District Court in Washington, arguing that the ⁠EPA was seeking to "wave a magic ⁠wand" ⁠and turn a waiver into a rule.