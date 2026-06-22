Iranian negotiators to visit Oman to discuss "consolidating" Hormuz arrangements
Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf is traveling to Oman to discuss joint efforts with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on managing shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
- Country:
- Iran
Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf is on his way to Oman to discuss joint efforts to "consolidate" Iranian arrangements for managing shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement on his Telegram channel on Monday.
The Iranian delegation also includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, the statement said.
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