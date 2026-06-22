Iranian negotiators to visit Oman to discuss "consolidating" Hormuz arrangements

Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf is traveling to Oman to discuss joint efforts with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on managing shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Reuters | Irans Top Negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf Is On His Way To Oman To Discuss Joint Efforts To Consolidate Iranian Arrangements For Managing Shipping In The Strait Of Hormuz | Updated: 22-06-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 21:32 IST
Iranian negotiators to visit Oman to discuss "consolidating" Hormuz arrangements
Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf
  • Country:
  • Iran

​Iran's ​top ‌negotiator Mohammad ​Baqer Qalibaf is on ‌his way to Oman to discuss joint ‌efforts to "consolidate" Iranian ‌arrangements for managing shipping in ⁠the Strait ​of ⁠Hormuz, according to a ⁠statement on his Telegram channel ​on Monday.

The Iranian ⁠delegation also includes ⁠Foreign ​Minister Abbas Araqchi, the statement said.

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