Iranian negotiators to visit Oman to discuss "consolidating" Hormuz arrangements

Irans Top Negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf Is On His Way To Oman To Discuss Joint Efforts To Consolidate Iranian Arrangements For Managing Shipping In The Strait Of Hormuz

​Iran's ​top ‌negotiator Mohammad ​Baqer Qalibaf is on ‌his way to Oman to discuss joint ‌efforts to "consolidate" Iranian ‌arrangements for managing shipping in ⁠the Strait ​of ⁠Hormuz, according to a ⁠statement on his Telegram channel ​on Monday.

The Iranian ⁠delegation also includes ⁠Foreign ​Minister Abbas Araqchi, the statement said.