Soccer-Germany substitute Amiri grateful for 'huge' World Cup moment, eyes more playing time

Germany's attacking midfielder Nadiem Amiri came on as ​a substitute, delivered an assist that led to ​an equaliser in their last-gasp 2-1 victory ‌over ​Ivory Coast on Saturday and is now hoping his big moment was not just a flash in the pan at the World Cup. The 29-year-old floated a ball ‌for striker Deniz Undav to cancel out the Africans' 1-0 lead and Germany won the game to secure top spot in Group E and a place in the knockout stage ahead of their final match against Ecuador on Thursday.

"I think ‌every player wants to start well in the tournament. I was not disappointed not to play against Curacao. ‌I don't need a lot of minutes to get into the game and the Ivory Coast match was the perfect example," Amiri told a press conference on Monday. "It was a huge moment for me." Germany have already qualified but Amiri said the match against Ecuador would be like ⁠a ​final for the team, eager ⁠to maintain their winning momentum, with the Germans having won their last 11 international matches.

Four-time world champions Germany, who made it to the knockout ⁠stage for the first time in 12 years, are on six points. The Ivory Coast are second on three, with Ecuador ​and Curacao on one point from their two matches. Coach Julian Nagelsmann will have to make some changes to ⁠his lineup following the injury of central defender Nico Schlotterbeck while there are growing calls to bench midfielder Jamal Musiala as well following ⁠a ​lacklustre performance against Ivory Coast.

"Ecuador have a very good team but did not start well. We have to be prepared and I hope that I get more playing time but I am ready to be deployed as ⁠the coach sees fit," Amiri said. "We have to stay in the flow because every win is good for us. It ⁠is an extremely important ⁠match for us with a lot of fans coming from Germany so we want to win it 100% and we will go in with maximum intensity," he said. "We are ‌all prepared and ‌that's how we approach it - like a final."