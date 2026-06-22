Golf-Clark's lead dwindles as Burns gives chase in US Open final round

Wyndham Clark's six-stroke lead at the U.S. Open dwindled to one stroke by the turn of the final round, with Sam Burns in close pursuit.

Reuters | Wyndham Clarks Sixstroke Lead Dwindled Down To One As He Made The Turn In The Final Round Of The Us Open On Sunday | Updated: 22-06-2026 02:24 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 02:24 IST
Golf-Clark's lead dwindles as Burns gives chase in US Open final round
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Wyndham Clark's ​six-stroke lead dwindled down ‌to one ​as he made the turn in the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday, with ‌compatriot Sam Burns in hot pursuit. The American 2023 champion had appeared nearly untouchable as he started the day at seven under par but struggled to find the ‌fairway and showed little of his earlier finesse on the challenging Shinnecock ‌Hills course.

Clark drove into the rough en route to a bogey on the par-three second and struggled with the sloped green for another bogey on the par-five fifth. He missed ⁠an ​easy putt for ⁠another bogey on the seventh, making the turn at four under. Clark's implosion came just as ⁠Burns found his best level.

Burns, who carded level-par through three rounds, birdied the first, ​third and fifth holes before draining a near 50-foot putt for another ⁠on the par-four eighth. He missed a relatively simple putt on the next hole for ⁠bogey. He ​was at three under par for the tournament with six holes left to play.

Clark's playing partner, world number one Scottie Scheffler, started the day ⁠at one under par in his quest for a career Grand Slam but ⁠was running out ⁠of time to make a move as two bogeys and a birdie left him at even par.

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