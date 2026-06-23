FOREX-Dollar hits one-year high on Fed hike bets; yen nears 40-year low

The US dollar surged to its highest level in over a year, driven by expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve and ongoing Middle East tensions.

Reuters | The Us Dollar Rose To Its Highest Level In More Than A Year On Tuesday As Traders Positioned For A More Hawkish Federal Reserve Despite Oil Prices Inching Lower On Ebbing Gulf Tensions | Updated: 23-06-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 13:36 IST
FOREX-Dollar hits one-year high on Fed hike bets; yen nears 40-year low
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. ‌dollar ​rose to its highest level in more than a year on Tuesday as traders positioned for a more hawkish Federal Reserve despite oil prices inching lower on ebbing Gulf tensions, while the yen flirted with a ‌four-decade low.

Fed funds futures are pricing in more than an 80% chance of a rate hike by September, while BofA Global Research and Deutsche Bank abandoned prior forecasts for steady policy and now expect the Fed to raise rates within the year, citing economic resilience. "Right now, the dollar is pricing in ‌higher rates and is gaining on that," said Tommy von Bromsen, FX strategist at Handelsbanken.

"It's also getting support from the Middle East conflict ‌not being totally resolved. There's still a great deal of uncertainty that is supporting the dollar." The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, inched up to 101.13, its highest level since May 2025.

The euro last traded at $1.1414, its lowest level since March, after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde played down ⁠second-round inflation ​worries. The British pound traded at $1.3234, down ⁠slightly on Tuesday after rising the day before following the resignation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Health Minister Wes Streeting, a possible leadership candidate, backed Andy Burnham to replace Starmer, paving ⁠the way for an orderly transfer of power. "One factor weighing on the GBP was the uncertainty surrounding the leadership succession," said Commerzbank FX analyst Michael Pfister.

"With Streeting's willingness ​to back Burnham, this uncertainty is now likely to be a thing of the past, which has allowed the pound to strengthen." The risk-sensitive ⁠Australian dollar slid 0.8% to $0.6945, the weakest level since early April. The New Zealand dollar was down roughly 0.5% at $0.5684.

YEN HOVERS AT 40-YEAR LOW The Japanese yen last traded at ⁠161.48 ​after briefly weakening to a two-year low of 161.93 late on Monday as the greenback extended broad gains. A break above 161.96 per dollar would take the yen to its weakest level since 1986.

"We can expect volatility when the yen is close to these levels as the ⁠market is expecting that Japan will signal intervention or even intervene outright," Handelsbanken's von Bromsen said. Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama held an online meeting with U.S. ⁠Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent late ⁠on Monday, a source told Reuters, as concerns grow over sharp currency swings.

The meeting focused on policy responses to the historically weak yen, potentially including currency intervention. Japanese financial authorities kept markets guessing about possible currency intervention, with the ‌lack of clear signals suggesting ‌a shift in communication tactics.

TRENDING

1
Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

South Africa
2
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
3
WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

United States
4
USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026