GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, oil slip as markets reprice Fed expectations

Asian stocks and oil prices plummeted on Tuesday, with the MSCI Asia-Pacific index sinking 2.9%, as investors grappled with rising expectations of aggressive US Federal Reserve action.

Reuters | Asian Stocks And Oil Prices Fell On Tuesday After The Us Waived Sanctions On Iran | Updated: 23-06-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 11:54 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, oil slip as markets reprice Fed expectations
  • Country:
  • Australia

Asian stocks and oil ‌prices fell ​on Tuesday after the U.S. waived sanctions on Iran, while traders grappled with rising expectations the Federal Reserve may take more aggressive action to tackle inflation later this year.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside ‌Japan sank 2.9%, while S&P 500 e-mini futures slipped 0.9%. Brent crude slid 1.22% to $76.95 per barrel. Japan's Nikkei 225 sank 3%, while South Korea's Kospi index plunged 8.1%.

"These are far from dull markets," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group in Melbourne. "The former generals of the market appear to have lost ‌momentum, and investors are rotating into other areas of the market that are more defensive, less AI-focused and offer more predictable cash flows." In early ‌European trades, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 0.96%, German DAX futures fell 1%, FTSE futures were down 0.95%.

Stocks on Wall Street moved lower overnight, with the S&P 500 down 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite slipping 1.3%, dragged by declines in megacap technology stocks including Alphabet and SpaceX. Oil prices settled more than 3% lower as supply concerns eased ⁠after U.S. ​Vice President JD Vance said progress ⁠had been made in talks with Iran and that the Strait of Hormuz was open.

YEN NEAR 40-YEAR LOW In currency markets, the yen was flat against the dollar at 161.665 ⁠yen, again approaching its weakest levels in 40 years after a volatile trading session in the U.S. overnight.

Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Tuesday she held ​an online meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent a day earlier to discuss global financial markets, as concerns mount over sharp currency ⁠swings. Sterling weakened 0.1% to $1.3234 after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday he would resign, paving the way for what is expected to be an orderly transfer of power ⁠to frontrunner ​Andy Burnham.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.07% to 101.08, close to its highest since May 2025. Traders are grappling with expectations of an accelerated schedule of rate hikes by a more aggressive Fed under the leadership of ⁠new Chair Kevin Warsh.

Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 54% probability of at least two 25-basis-point hikes before the end of the ⁠year, compared with a 15.2% chance a ⁠week ago, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury bond fell 0.61 basis points to 4.501%.

Gold fell 1.75% to $4,118.55 an ounce. In cryptocurrency markets, bitcoin declined 1.56% to $63,368.73, while ether ‌declined 1.17% to $1,712.74.

TRENDING

1
Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

South Africa
2
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
3
WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

United States
4
USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026