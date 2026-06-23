Offshore Norway, trade union Styrke enter mediation over wage conflict  

Norway's Offshore Norway and trade union Styrke have entered mediation to negotiate a new collective agreement for approximately 875 employees along the Norwegian coast.

Reuters | Offshore Norway And Trade Union Styrke Have Entered Mediation With National Mediators To Reach A New Collective Agreement For Around Employees At Supply Bases Along The Norwegian Coast | Updated: 23-06-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 16:21 IST
Offshore Norway, trade union Styrke enter mediation over wage conflict  
  • Country:
  • Norway

‌Offshore Norway ​and ‌trade union Styrke have entered mediation with ‌national mediators ‌to reach a new collective ⁠agreement ​for ⁠around 875 ⁠employees at supply bases ​along the Norwegian ⁠coast, the ⁠group ​representing oil service ⁠companies said on ⁠Tuesday.

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