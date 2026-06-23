Offshore Norway, trade union Styrke enter mediation over wage conflict
Norway's Offshore Norway and trade union Styrke have entered mediation to negotiate a new collective agreement for approximately 875 employees along the Norwegian coast.
- Country:
- Norway
Offshore Norway and trade union Styrke have entered mediation with national mediators to reach a new collective agreement for around 875 employees at supply bases along the Norwegian coast, the group representing oil service companies said on Tuesday.