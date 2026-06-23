Afreximbank Wins Two Global Awards for Communications Excellence

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has earned two major honours at the 2026 International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Gold Quill Awards, one of the world's most respected programmes recognising excellence in strategic communications.

The bank received an Award of Excellence in the Special and Experiential Events category for its communications campaign surrounding the Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 (IATF2025), held in Algiers, Algeria. It also secured an Award of Merit in the Social Media category for its digital communication campaigns promoting trade, investment and economic development across Africa and the Caribbean.

The awards recognise Afreximbank's efforts to use strategic communications to support its broader mission of advancing trade, industrialisation and economic integration across the continent.

Trade Fair Campaign Showcased Africa's Economic Potential

The Award of Excellence recognised the communication and stakeholder engagement strategy developed for the fourth edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair, widely regarded as Africa's leading trade and investment platform. The campaign helped generate international awareness and attract participation from governments, businesses, investors, entrepreneurs and development partners from across Africa and beyond. Organisers said the communications programme played a significant role in increasing media visibility and stakeholder engagement before, during and after the event.

IATF2025 attracted more than 120,000 participants through physical and virtual attendance. The event also facilitated trade and investment agreements valued at more than US$50 billion. Beyond promoting business opportunities, the campaign highlighted Africa's growing capacity to industrialise, trade competitively and build stronger regional markets under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Social Media Strategy Expands Global Reach

The Award of Merit recognised Afreximbank's use of social media and digital storytelling to engage audiences across multiple sectors, including policymakers, investors, businesses and development institutions. Through executive advocacy, multimedia content, thought leadership campaigns and real-time event coverage, the bank has significantly expanded its digital presence and influence.

A key part of these efforts has been Afreximbank TV, the institution's dedicated digital television platform, which provided extensive live coverage of IATF2025 to audiences across Africa and internationally. Commenting on the awards, Afreximbank Director and Global Head of Communications and Events Anne Ezeh said the recognition reflects the creativity, professionalism and effectiveness of the bank's communications team. She described storytelling as an important tool for advancing the institution's mission, helping to inform audiences, strengthen engagement and showcase Africa's transformation.

Ezeh said Afreximbank will continue investing in innovative communications, digital engagement and integrated campaigns that promote a more authentic narrative of Africa, highlighting the continent's opportunities, resilience, innovation and growing influence in the global economy. The IABC Gold Quill Awards have recognised excellence in communications for more than 50 years and are regarded as one of the highest honours in the profession. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by experienced communications leaders from around the world.