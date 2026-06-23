Indian Navy Warships Arrive in Vietnam for Key Visit

Two frontline Indian Navy warships, INS Udaygiri and INS Kavaratti, arrived at Nha Rong Port in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on 22 June as part of their operational deployment to the Southeast Asia region.

The ships were led by Rear Admiral Alok Ananda, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, and were welcomed by personnel from the Vietnam People's Navy, representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and local port authorities.

The ceremonial reception highlighted the strong relationship between India and Vietnam, particularly in the maritime domain where both countries continue to expand cooperation and engagement.

Naval Engagements to Deepen Bilateral Cooperation

During the port visit, sailors and officers from both navies will participate in a range of professional and cultural activities aimed at strengthening mutual understanding and operational cooperation.

The programme includes cross-deck visits, professional exchanges, sporting events and community outreach initiatives. Senior naval leaders from both sides are also expected to hold discussions on regional maritime developments and future areas of cooperation.

These engagements provide an opportunity for personnel from both countries to share experiences, build professional connections and enhance interoperability between the two navies.

First Major Deployment Since Strategic Partnership Upgrade

The visit carries added significance as it marks the Indian Navy's first major presence in Vietnam since India and Vietnam elevated their bilateral ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2026. Defence and maritime cooperation have become important pillars of the relationship between the two countries, with both nations sharing an interest in maintaining peace, stability and security across the Indo-Pacific region.

INS Udaygiri, a stealth frigate, and INS Kavaratti, an anti-submarine warfare corvette, are among the latest examples of India's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. Their deployment reflects the Indian Navy's growing focus on regional engagement and strengthening partnerships with friendly nations across Southeast Asia. The visit is expected to further reinforce defence ties between India and Vietnam while supporting broader efforts to promote cooperation and stability in the region.