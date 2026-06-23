Govt Invites Applications for National Sports Board Posts

The National Sports Board has been established as the central authority responsible for granting board recognition to National Sports Bodies across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 22:33 IST
Govt Invites Applications for National Sports Board Posts
Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has invited applications for the positions of Chairperson and two Members of the National Sports Board (NSB), a key body established under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.

The appointments will be made in accordance with the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, and the National Sports Governance (National Sports Board) Rules, 2026. The move marks another step in the implementation of the country's new sports governance framework aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability and professional management in sports administration. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the Ministry's dedicated portal.

Experienced Professionals Encouraged to Apply

The Central Government will make the appointments based on recommendations from the Search-cum-Selection Committee constituted under the National Sports Board (Search-cum-Selection Committee) Rules, 2026. The Ministry is seeking individuals with proven ability, integrity and professional standing. Candidates should possess knowledge or practical experience in areas such as public administration, sports governance, sports law or related fields that can contribute to the effective functioning of the Board.

Officials said the selected Chairperson and Members will serve under the terms and conditions laid down in the National Sports Governance (National Sports Board) Rules, 2026, which also govern salary and service-related matters.

National Sports Board to Oversee Governance Standards

The National Sports Board has been established as the central authority responsible for granting board recognition to National Sports Bodies across the country. The Board will also monitor whether recognised sports organisations comply with governance, financial and ethical standards prescribed under the law. Its role is expected to strengthen oversight within India's sports ecosystem and promote higher standards of accountability among sports federations and governing bodies.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the online portal: https://sports.yas.gov.in/application_app.

The last date for submission of applications is 22 July 2026.

TRENDING

1
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
2
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
3
Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

India
4
US opens probe of fatal Tesla crash into Texas home

US opens probe of fatal Tesla crash into Texas home

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The New Geography of AI: Urban Gains, Rural Displacement

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026