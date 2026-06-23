Govt Invites Applications for National Sports Board Posts

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has invited applications for the positions of Chairperson and two Members of the National Sports Board (NSB), a key body established under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.

The appointments will be made in accordance with the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, and the National Sports Governance (National Sports Board) Rules, 2026. The move marks another step in the implementation of the country's new sports governance framework aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability and professional management in sports administration. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the Ministry's dedicated portal.

Experienced Professionals Encouraged to Apply

The Central Government will make the appointments based on recommendations from the Search-cum-Selection Committee constituted under the National Sports Board (Search-cum-Selection Committee) Rules, 2026. The Ministry is seeking individuals with proven ability, integrity and professional standing. Candidates should possess knowledge or practical experience in areas such as public administration, sports governance, sports law or related fields that can contribute to the effective functioning of the Board.

Officials said the selected Chairperson and Members will serve under the terms and conditions laid down in the National Sports Governance (National Sports Board) Rules, 2026, which also govern salary and service-related matters.

National Sports Board to Oversee Governance Standards

The National Sports Board has been established as the central authority responsible for granting board recognition to National Sports Bodies across the country. The Board will also monitor whether recognised sports organisations comply with governance, financial and ethical standards prescribed under the law. Its role is expected to strengthen oversight within India's sports ecosystem and promote higher standards of accountability among sports federations and governing bodies.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the online portal: https://sports.yas.gov.in/application_app.

The last date for submission of applications is 22 July 2026.