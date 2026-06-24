PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 24

The UK's Office for Budget Responsibility has appointed former Bank of England rate setter Jonathan Haskel as its new chair, following a nomination by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves.

Reuters | The Following Are The Top Stories In The Financial Times Reuters Has Not Verified These Stories And Does Not Vouch For Their Accuracy Headlines Uk Fiscal Watchdog Picks Former Boe Rate Setter As Its New Chair Eg Group Files Plan For Us Listing That Could Raise Billion Burnham Set To Demote Reeves To Lesser Cabinet Role Uk Tax Loophole Used By Shein Will Not Be Closed Until October Overview British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves Has Nominated Economics Professor And Former Bank Of England Rate Setter Jonathan Haskel As Chair Of The Office For Budget Responsibility Eg Group Has Confidentially Filed For A Us Listing That Could Value The British Petrol Station Operator Founded By The Issa Brothers At More Than Billion British Lawmaker Andy Burnham Is Planning To Remove Finance Minister Rachel Reeves And Offer Her Another Cabinet Role | Updated: 24-06-2026 08:57 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 08:57 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 24
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The following are the ​top stories in the Financial ​Times. Reuters has ‌not verified ​these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

UK fiscal watchdog picks ‌former BoE rate setter as its new chair EG Group files plan for US listing that could raise $1 billion

Burnham set to demote ‌Reeves to lesser cabinet role UK tax loophole used ‌by Shein will not be closed until October 2028

Overview British finance minister Rachel Reeves has nominated economics professor and former Bank of England rate ⁠setter ​Jonathan Haskel as chair ⁠of the Office for Budget Responsibility. EG Group has confidentially filed ⁠for a U.S. listing that could value the British petrol station ​operator founded by the Issa brothers at more than $9 billion. British ⁠lawmaker Andy Burnham is planning to remove Finance Minister Rachel Reeves and ⁠offer ​her another cabinet role, while lining up former minister James Purnell as his chief of staff. The UK ⁠Treasury will bring forward plans to impose import duties on small ⁠parcels ⁠worth under £135 ($178.07) to October 2028 from March 2029, and rejected retailers' calls for a temporary flat fee ‌on ‌such imports. ($1 = 0.7582 pounds) (Compiled by ​Bengaluru newsroom)

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The New Geography of AI: Urban Gains, Rural Displacement

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026