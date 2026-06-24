The Following Are The Top Stories In The Financial Times Reuters Has Not Verified These Stories And Does Not Vouch For Their Accuracy Headlines Uk Fiscal Watchdog Picks Former Boe Rate Setter As Its New Chair Eg Group Files Plan For Us Listing That Could Raise Billion Burnham Set To Demote Reeves To Lesser Cabinet Role Uk Tax Loophole Used By Shein Will Not Be Closed Until October Overview British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves Has Nominated Economics Professor And Former Bank Of England Rate Setter Jonathan Haskel As Chair Of The Office For Budget Responsibility Eg Group Has Confidentially Filed For A Us Listing That Could Value The British Petrol Station Operator Founded By The Issa Brothers At More Than Billion British Lawmaker Andy Burnham Is Planning To Remove Finance Minister Rachel Reeves And Offer Her Another Cabinet Role

The following are the ​top stories in the Financial ​Times. Reuters has ‌not verified ​these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

UK fiscal watchdog picks ‌former BoE rate setter as its new chair EG Group files plan for US listing that could raise $1 billion

Burnham set to demote ‌Reeves to lesser cabinet role UK tax loophole used ‌by Shein will not be closed until October 2028

Overview British finance minister Rachel Reeves has nominated economics professor and former Bank of England rate ⁠setter ​Jonathan Haskel as chair ⁠of the Office for Budget Responsibility. EG Group has confidentially filed ⁠for a U.S. listing that could value the British petrol station ​operator founded by the Issa brothers at more than $9 billion. British ⁠lawmaker Andy Burnham is planning to remove Finance Minister Rachel Reeves and ⁠offer ​her another cabinet role, while lining up former minister James Purnell as his chief of staff. The UK ⁠Treasury will bring forward plans to impose import duties on small ⁠parcels ⁠worth under £135 ($178.07) to October 2028 from March 2029, and rejected retailers' calls for a temporary flat fee ‌on ‌such imports. ($1 = 0.7582 pounds) (Compiled by ​Bengaluru newsroom)