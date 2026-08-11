Beijing Braces for Heavy Downpour: Typhoon Dolphin's Impact
Beijing, one of the most densely populated cities in China, is anticipating a significant weather event as over one-third of its annual rain is expected to fall within 24 hours. This comes as Typhoon Dolphin brings moisture from the south, merging with cooler northern air.
- Country:
- China
Beijing is under weather alert as it prepares for an intense bout of rainfall influenced by Typhoon Dolphin. The Chinese capital, known for its dense population, expects over a third of its annual rainfall in just a single day.
Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors and take precautions, anticipating the blending of moisture from the south with cool air from the north.
This meteorological event threatens to disrupt daily life, challenging urban infrastructure and safety protocols as the city readies itself for potential flooding and associated hazards.
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