Swiatek Dominates in Canadian Open, Eyes U.S. Open Glory

Iga Swiatek advanced to the semi-finals of the Canadian Open after defeating Diana Shnaider with a commanding performance. The Polish former world number one showcased her skills in Toronto ahead of the U.S. Open, where she has previously tasted Grand Slam success. Her next challenge is against Elina Svitolina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 08:47 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 08:47 IST
Swiatek Dominates in Canadian Open, Eyes U.S. Open Glory
Iga Swiatek
  • Country:
  • Canada

Iga Swiatek cruised into the Canadian Open semi-finals by overpowering Diana Shnaider with a 6-2 6-1 victory, setting up a clash with Elina Svitolina. The match provided Swiatek a confidence boost as she prepares for the U.S. Open, aiming to revive her past Grand Slam success.

The Pole's authoritative display was marked by her excellent ball striking and relentless pressure, forcing numerous errors from Shnaider, who faltered under Swiatek's dominance. The victory propels Swiatek to her first WTA 1000 semi-final this season after a period of inconsistent form.

Svitolina, meanwhile, staged a remarkable comeback against Ekaterina Alexandrova to face Swiatek next. This showdown promises to be a compelling contest, as both players eye victory in Toronto.

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