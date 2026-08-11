Swiatek Dominates in Canadian Open, Eyes U.S. Open Glory

Iga Swiatek cruised into the Canadian Open semi-finals by overpowering Diana Shnaider with a 6-2 6-1 victory, setting up a clash with Elina Svitolina. The match provided Swiatek a confidence boost as she prepares for the U.S. Open, aiming to revive her past Grand Slam success.

The Pole's authoritative display was marked by her excellent ball striking and relentless pressure, forcing numerous errors from Shnaider, who faltered under Swiatek's dominance. The victory propels Swiatek to her first WTA 1000 semi-final this season after a period of inconsistent form.

Svitolina, meanwhile, staged a remarkable comeback against Ekaterina Alexandrova to face Swiatek next. This showdown promises to be a compelling contest, as both players eye victory in Toronto.