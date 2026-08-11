Major Moves: Strategic Shifts in Global Finance and Commerce

The Financial Times highlights major finance and commerce developments such as Glencore's move to acquire Sherritt, Jeff Bezos's group nearing a stake in Liverpool FC, Revolut obtaining a French banking license, and Andy Burnham's efforts to revive British high streets. Shein's IPO valuation has faced a significant reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 09:24 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 09:24 IST
Major Moves: Strategic Shifts in Global Finance and Commerce
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Glencore has made a strategic move by joining a bid to control sanctions-affected Sherritt International, a Canadian miner known for operating North America's only significant cobalt refinery. This move places Glencore in direct competition with a Donald Trump-affiliated family office.

Liverpool FC is on the verge of a major ownership shift, as Fenway Sports Group looks set to sell a substantial minority stake to an investor group that includes Amazon's Jeff Bezos. This deal could reshape the club's financial landscape.

In the fintech world, Revolut has gained momentum by obtaining a full banking licence from French authorities. Meanwhile, Shein's advisors are pitching their IPO at a valuation below $30 billion, reflecting a significant drop as they strive to attract investor interest.

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