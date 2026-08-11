Typhoon Dolphin Brings Torrential Rain and Disruption to Central China

Typhoon Dolphin has moved into Hubei province, central China, causing closures of tourist sites and halting construction projects due to the threat of extreme rainfall. The region had only recently dealt with two tornadoes, and authorities have issued weather alerts warning of potential floods and landslides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 09:18 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 09:18 IST
Typhoon Dolphin Brings Torrential Rain and Disruption to Central China
  • Country:
  • China

Typhoon Dolphin made its way into central China's Hubei province on Tuesday, triggering the shutdown of tourist attractions and the suspension of construction efforts as forecasters warned of severe rainfall threats, particularly in the mountainous northwest.

Hubei, an important center for the auto and high-tech electronics industries, is bracing for potential calamities, having already suffered two tornadoes recently. Following the deluge brought by Typhoon Maysak last month, authorities remain vigilant, issuing weather alerts for floods and landslides.

Dolphin's impact is far-reaching; its effects will be felt up to Beijing, prompting the capital to prepare for its heaviest rainfall in less than a day. Efforts extend beyond China's borders as Japan braces for Typhoon Chan-hom, anticipating similar weather challenges.

TRENDING

1
Bjorn Fortuin to Captain South Africa's T20 Cricket Endeavor

Bjorn Fortuin to Captain South Africa's T20 Cricket Endeavor

South Africa
2
Russian Advances: Control in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia

Russian Advances: Control in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia

Russia
3
Patrick Avato Takes Over as IFC Country Manager for Argentina

Patrick Avato Takes Over as IFC Country Manager for Argentina

Argentina
4
UN Experts Warn of Escalating Attacks on Palestinians

UN Experts Warn of Escalating Attacks on Palestinians

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Dominican Republic Could Unlock 3% of GDP as IMF Flags Persistent ITBIS Compliance Gap

Why Some Indian Ocean Economies Thrived While Others Fell Behind: New IMF Study Explains

Bosnia’s Export Economy Faces EU Carbon Test as IMF Charts Path to a Cleaner Energy Future

China’s Retirement Reform Buys Time, but Can Jobs and AI Turn It Into Lasting Growth?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026