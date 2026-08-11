Typhoon Dolphin Brings Torrential Rain and Disruption to Central China

Typhoon Dolphin made its way into central China's Hubei province on Tuesday, triggering the shutdown of tourist attractions and the suspension of construction efforts as forecasters warned of severe rainfall threats, particularly in the mountainous northwest.

Hubei, an important center for the auto and high-tech electronics industries, is bracing for potential calamities, having already suffered two tornadoes recently. Following the deluge brought by Typhoon Maysak last month, authorities remain vigilant, issuing weather alerts for floods and landslides.

Dolphin's impact is far-reaching; its effects will be felt up to Beijing, prompting the capital to prepare for its heaviest rainfall in less than a day. Efforts extend beyond China's borders as Japan braces for Typhoon Chan-hom, anticipating similar weather challenges.