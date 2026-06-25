Will Congo's Control Over Cobalt Redefine the Next Phase of the U.S.-China Minerals Race?

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is no longer acting solely as the world's largest cobalt supplier. Through export restrictions, tighter state oversight, and efforts to attract Western investment, the country is attempting to convert its dominance in cobalt production into greater economic and geopolitical influence.

The strategy comes at a time when cobalt has become increasingly important to global supply chains. The metal is used in electric vehicle batteries, consumer electronics, aerospace applications, and defense technologies. With Congo accounting for more than 70% of global mine production, decisions taken in Kinshasa increasingly have consequences far beyond its borders.

Recent export controls have already tightened supplies and supported prices after years of market oversupply. At the same time, Congo is seeking to diversify its partnerships by engaging more closely with U.S.-linked investors and infrastructure projects while continuing to work with Chinese operators that have long dominated the country's mining sector.

The developments suggest a broader shift in how resource-rich countries may seek to exercise leverage in an era of growing competition over critical minerals.

From Resource Provider to Market Influencer

For decades, Congo's role in the global cobalt industry was largely defined by extraction. Foreign companies invested in mining operations, international traders moved the material, and refiners, primarily in China, captured much of the value generated downstream.

The current policy direction indicates that Congo wants a different relationship with the market. By restricting exports and managing supply, the government is attempting to influence pricing and strengthen its negotiating position with international buyers.

If successful, this approach could increase state revenues, improve bargaining power in future investment agreements, and give Congo greater influence over global supply chains. Higher cobalt prices may also support mining-sector earnings and provide additional resources for national development.

However, greater market power also comes with greater responsibility. If restrictions create excessive uncertainty, manufacturers may accelerate efforts to reduce dependence on cobalt altogether through battery innovation, recycling, or alternative sources of supply. Congo's challenge is therefore to balance market influence with long-term competitiveness.

The New Battleground in the U.S.-China Minerals Race

One of the most significant aspects of the latest developments is the growing geopolitical dimension of Congo's mineral wealth.

For years, Chinese companies have built a dominant position across Congo's mining and processing ecosystem. Yet recent announcements involving U.S.-linked investors, proposed refining projects, and the Lobito transport corridor indicate that Western governments and businesses are seeking a larger role in the country's critical minerals sector.

For policymakers in Washington, Brussels, and allied capitals, access to Congolese cobalt is increasingly tied to broader objectives such as supply-chain resilience, industrial policy, and national security. Many governments are attempting to reduce vulnerabilities associated with concentrated supply chains, particularly those linked to strategic competitors.

For Congolese policymakers, this growing interest creates opportunities as well as challenges. Competition among international investors could improve financing options, infrastructure investment, and technology transfer. At the same time, balancing relationships between China, the United States, and other international partners will require careful diplomacy.

Rather than choosing one side over another, Congo appears to be pursuing a diversification strategy that seeks to maximize its leverage while reducing dependence on any single partner.

The Ethical Test That Could Shape Future Demand

Congo's ambitions also depend on its ability to address one of the industry's most persistent challenges: artisanal and small-scale mining.

The presence of informal mining activities, allegations of child labor, and concerns about worker safety have long complicated efforts by Western companies to source Congolese cobalt. As environmental, social, and governance standards become increasingly important, buyers face growing pressure to demonstrate that raw materials are responsibly sourced.

This explains the significance of initiatives aimed at formalizing artisanal mining and improving traceability. If successful, such efforts could help Congo gain access to premium markets and strengthen relationships with manufacturers seeking ethically sourced materials.

For stakeholders across the supply chain, the outcome is critical. Mining communities could benefit from safer working conditions and greater economic stability. International buyers could gain more confidence in sourcing arrangements. Investors may view stronger governance as reducing operational risks.

Yet implementation remains the central challenge. Previous attempts to formalize artisanal mining have produced mixed results, and meaningful progress will depend on enforcement capacity, transparency, and sustained political commitment.

Shifting Gains, Emerging Risks, and Key Signals for Policymakers

The immediate beneficiaries of tighter cobalt markets are likely to be producers and governments that depend on cobalt revenues. Congo stands to gain from stronger prices and enhanced strategic relevance. Western investors could gain new entry points into a sector historically dominated by Chinese firms.

However, not all stakeholders will benefit equally.

Battery manufacturers, refiners, and industrial consumers may face higher costs and increased supply uncertainty. Chinese refiners could encounter greater competition for access to Congolese material. Consumers may ultimately bear some of the costs if higher raw-material prices feed through to end products.

For policymakers, several questions remain unresolved.

First, can Congo sustain higher prices without encouraging substitution away from cobalt? Battery technology is evolving rapidly, and some manufacturers are already seeking to reduce cobalt content.

Second, can responsible sourcing initiatives satisfy international standards while remaining economically viable for local mining communities?

Third, will Western-backed investments develop quickly enough to alter existing supply-chain dynamics, or will Chinese operators retain their dominant position despite new competition?

Finally, can Congo translate its mineral wealth into broader economic development? Resource-rich countries have often struggled to convert commodity advantages into long-term prosperity. The success of Congo's current strategy will ultimately be measured not only by cobalt prices or export volumes, but by whether greater control over the sector generates lasting benefits for its citizens.

The broader significance of the current moment extends beyond cobalt itself. As governments around the world compete for access to critical minerals needed for clean energy technologies, advanced manufacturing, and defense systems, Congo is emerging as a central player in a rapidly evolving geopolitical and economic contest. The country's ability to manage that position effectively could influence not only the future of the cobalt market but also the shape of global critical mineral supply chains for years to come.