Empowering Women: Bridging the Real Estate Leadership Gap in India

Women play a vital yet underrecognized role in India's real estate industry, with only 1 to 2 per cent holding leadership positions, despite their growing impact on housing demand and sustainable development.

A recent report by JLL and NAREDCO MAHI dubbed 'Building Inclusive Future: Empowering Women in India's Real Estate Transformation,' reveals that women constitute nearly half of India's population. However, they represent just 10 per cent of the construction workforce, highlighting a glaring gender disparity in leadership roles.

The report identifies a leadership gap at senior management levels amid an evolving industry landscape marked by urbanisation and digital innovation. While women occupy 40 to 45 per cent of entry-level roles, attrition rises sharply during mid-career phases. Smita Patil, President of NAREDCO MAHI, noted women's increasing influence as homebuyers and professionals in shaping the sector's future.

'The industry must build stronger leadership pathways through mentorship, skilling, financial inclusion, and equal opportunities,' she urged.

Despite policy interventions promoting female property ownership, barriers persist in elevating women to decision-making roles. Most women in informal construction roles lack support frameworks such as social security and insurance. Yet, women's contributions to green building and PropTech advances are notable.

According to A Shankar, India Head - Government Advisory & Infrastructure Solutions, JLL India, progress requires comprehensive approaches, including training programs, pay transparency, childcare support, and a culture embracing diversity.

'Enabling women's full participation not only represents equity but is also crucial for India's economic goals,' Shankar emphasized. To address these challenges, the report recommends pay transparency, return-to-work initiatives, workplace safety measures, and leadership development to unlock female potential.

This empowerment remains critical to enhancing talent pipelines and governance as India strives towards becoming a developed economy by 2047.