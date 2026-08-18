Victory Extended: Zambia's Hichilema Secures Second Term

President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia has won a second term, according to the latest official electoral results. This victory underscores Hichilema's enduring popularity and political strength in Zambia. The announcement followed a highly contested election, with citizens eagerly awaiting the outcomes from the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 06:08 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 06:08 IST
Victory Extended: Zambia's Hichilema Secures Second Term

President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia has successfully clinched a second term in office, following a tightly contested presidential election. The announcement came in the early hours of Tuesday morning, with official results being released by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

The victory reaffirms Hichilema's stronghold in Zambian politics, as voters once again placed their trust in his leadership. This outcome highlights the significant support he enjoys within the Southern African nation.

Hichilema's win was eagerly anticipated by citizens, marking a significant moment in Zambia's political landscape and setting the stage for his continued presidency.

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