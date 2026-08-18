Hakainde Hichilema: From Barefoot Dreams to Economic Revitalization

Hakainde Hichilema, Zambia's President, won a second term aiming to expand the economy and boost employment. Criticized for increasing intolerance, he champions disciplined economic management, restructured debt, and improved social spending. Yet, rising living costs and dissent concerns cast shadows on his administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 06:25 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 06:25 IST
Hakainde Hichilema: From Barefoot Dreams to Economic Revitalization

Hakainde Hichilema, acclaimed for his financial acumen, begins a second presidential term determined to double Zambia's economic size and elevate employment levels. Despite his reported successes, critics highlight persistent poverty and hunger issues, alongside concerns over the suppression of dissent.

His ascent to power stands as a testament to determination, having overcome five electoral defeats. Celebrated as a successful businessman, Hichilema was propelled into political prominence after his 2017 imprisonment on treason charges, which were later dropped. His economic policies resonate with voters, promising recovery through disciplined fiscal management.

Under his leadership, Zambia underwent significant debt restructuring and enhanced ties with global financial entities. Though some criticize an apparent concentration of decision-making power, Hichilema maintains that apprehending lawbreakers does not equate to restricting freedoms. As Zambia faces living costs and food price challenges, the president's strategy to balance corporate governance with public welfare remains scrutinized.

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