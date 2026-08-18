Tense Election in Zambia: Hichilema Secures Victory Amidst Controversy

Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema won a second term with about 60% of the vote. However, opposition leader Brian Mundubile's strong performance highlighted public dissatisfaction despite economic improvements. The election aftermath was marred by violence and allegations of fraud, with the opposition likely to challenge the results legally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 06:30 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 06:30 IST
Tense Election in Zambia: Hichilema Secures Victory Amidst Controversy
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Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema has secured a second term in office, overcoming a strong electoral challenge from opposition leader Brian Mundubile. Official counts by the election commission reported Hichilema obtaining roughly 60% of the vote, while Mundubile garnered 38%. This marked Hichilema's seventh presidential campaign, during which he leveraged his track record of improving macroeconomic conditions since assuming office amid a pandemic-induced debt crisis in 2021. Yet, widespread public discontent persisted despite these improvements.

The election was not without controversy. Authorities arrested 11 individuals, including prominent opposition figures, following an election night raid that led to an exchange of gunfire with Mundubile in attendance. Subsequent reports of violence aimed at polling staff and the theft of ballot papers forced the suspension of vote-counting by the electoral commission temporarily.

Mundubile has called for an independent inquiry into potential vote rigging, though President Hichilema's representatives have dismissed these claims as unfounded. While some local unrest could occur, experts do not foresee widespread turmoil. Nonetheless, the opposition is expected to contest the results, despite their legal challenge facing slim chances of success.

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