Colombia Quake: Unprecedented Economic Impact

The recent earthquake in Colombia, with damages estimated at 30 trillion pesos, signifies a major crisis for the nation. President Abelardo De La Espriella, newly in office, faces the challenge of managing relief and reconstruction efforts in the aftermath of extensive destruction affecting infrastructure and buildings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 06:17 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 06:17 IST
Colombia Quake: Unprecedented Economic Impact
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The economic fallout from last week's devastating earthquake in Colombia is projected to reach 30 trillion pesos, or approximately $9.58 billion, according to President Abelardo De La Espriella. The president highlighted that the initial estimates could fluctuate as more detailed assessments come in.

Buildings suffered roughly 24.5 trillion pesos in damages, while infrastructure accounted for another 5.5 trillion pesos. The earthquake, registering a magnitude of 7.4, wreaked havoc across western Colombia, particularly affecting the major urban centers of Cali and Pereira.

With 280 casualties, over 4,000 injuries, and 143 people still missing, the scale of the disaster marks a significant challenge for President De La Espriella, who took office only days before the quake hit. The Colombian tragedy adds to recent regional seismic activity, following Venezuela's $37 billion in earthquake damages last month.

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