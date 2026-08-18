Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Shaky U.S.-Iran Relations

Oil prices saw a notable rise on Tuesday as the Middle East conflict appeared far from resolution, with Iran shifting to an offensive military posture and the U.S. deciding against extending a ceasefire agreement, raising concerns about energy supply disruptions.

The promise of peace talks has diminished, with Iran's announcement to become 'fully offensive' after fruitless negotiations with the U.S., and the blockage of oil tanker passage through the strategic Strait of Hormuz continues to disrupt energy markets.

Amid this uncertainty, Brent crude futures increased by 27 cents, reaching $91.14, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate jumped by 42 cents to $85.04 a barrel, underscoring the escalating tensions as diplomatic efforts show partial promise.