Matrixdock Expands Tokenized Gold Offering to Stellar Network

Matrixdock, Asia's premier RWA tokenization platform, is advancing its XAUm tokenized gold product to the Stellar network, reinforcing its role as a leading reserve-grade asset through enhanced blockchain integration, institutional-grade access, and scalability on the Stellar ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 16:01 IST
Matrixdock Expands Tokenized Gold Offering to Stellar Network
Matrixdock Expands XAUm to Stellar, Bringing Bureau Veritas-Audited and LBMA-Accredited Tokenized Gold to the Stellar Ecosystem. Image Credit: ANI

In a strategic move to enhance its market presence, Matrixdock, a frontrunner in Asia's real-world asset tokenization landscape, has announced the introduction of its flagship tokenized gold product, XAUm, onto the Stellar network. This initiative aims to augment institutional-grade access to physical gold by leveraging Stellar's robust blockchain capabilities for payments and asset innovation.

Matrixdock's foray into Stellar underscores its commitment to bridging traditional stores of value with modern blockchain infrastructure. The XAUm token, already recognized as a top tokenized gold product globally, is set to solidify its role as a premier reserve-grade asset within on-chain financial systems. Notably, the Stellar Development Foundation's investment in XAUm signifies confidence in its potential as a cornerstone asset for institutional treasuries.

Stellar's infrastructure, noted for its prowess in asset issuance and financial applications, aligns seamlessly with Matrixdock's mission of integrating institutional-grade assets on-chain. With plans to launch XAUm-dedicated deposit vaults in collaboration with Stellar, Matrixdock is poised to fortify XAUm's status as a core collateral asset in the Stellar ecosystem, fulfilling a vision of transparent and verifiable high-quality assets in capital markets.

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