Srijan Realty Pioneers Inclusive Design for Barrier-Free Living in India

Srijan Realty redefines real estate in Eastern India by launching an Inclusive Design Initiative, transforming accessibility into an integral aspect of its architecture. This approach supports a wide demographic, from the elderly and differently-abled to families with young children, promoting seamless, multi-generational living environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 17:50 IST
Srijan Realty Pioneers Inclusive Design for Barrier-Free Living in India
Srijan Realty Unveils Eastern India's First Portfolio-Wide Inclusive Design Framework for Barrier-Free Living. Image Credit: ANI

Srijan Realty, a leader in sustainable real estate in Eastern India, has launched a transformative Inclusive Design Initiative to create barrier-free living environments. Moving beyond conventional accessibility, the company integrates inclusive design into the fundamental architecture of its properties, setting a new standard in real estate development.

This initiative is being rolled out across key residential projects such as Palladina and The Royal Ganges, as well as commercial ventures like Intellia - The Central Business Park. By embedding this framework, Srijan Realty positions itself as a first-mover in reshaping development paradigms in the region.

Acknowledging the needs of over 26% of India's population, Srijan Realty addresses demographic realities by prioritizing multi-generational comfort. Their developments ensure that everyone, from the elderly to differently-abled individuals and young families, experiences friction-free living spaces that facilitate independence and dignity.

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