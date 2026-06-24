Srijan Realty Pioneers Inclusive Design for Barrier-Free Living in India

Srijan Realty, a leader in sustainable real estate in Eastern India, has launched a transformative Inclusive Design Initiative to create barrier-free living environments. Moving beyond conventional accessibility, the company integrates inclusive design into the fundamental architecture of its properties, setting a new standard in real estate development.

This initiative is being rolled out across key residential projects such as Palladina and The Royal Ganges, as well as commercial ventures like Intellia - The Central Business Park. By embedding this framework, Srijan Realty positions itself as a first-mover in reshaping development paradigms in the region.

Acknowledging the needs of over 26% of India's population, Srijan Realty addresses demographic realities by prioritizing multi-generational comfort. Their developments ensure that everyone, from the elderly to differently-abled individuals and young families, experiences friction-free living spaces that facilitate independence and dignity.