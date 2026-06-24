Mayank Cattle Food Ltd. Gears Up for Bonus Shares Announcement

In a strategic move indicating robust growth, Mayank Cattle Food Ltd. has scheduled a crucial board meeting for July 7, 2026, to deliberate on a proposal for issuing bonus shares. The company, a rising entity in the animal nutrition and cattle feed sector, aims to enhance shareholder value by boosting investor confidence.

The announcement, made to the Bombay Stock Exchange, underscores the firm's optimism about its upward trajectory and dedication to rewarding its stakeholders. In compliance with SEBI's insider trading regulations, the trading window for its securities has been shut since June 24 and will remain closed until July 9, 2026.

Specializing in cattle feed and animal nutrition, Mayank Cattle Food Ltd. meets the growing needs of livestock and dairy producers. It seeks sustainable growth through market expansion, robust distribution networks, and operational efficiency while maintaining high standards of corporate governance and transparency.