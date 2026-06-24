Mayank Cattle Food Ltd. Gears Up for Bonus Shares Announcement

Mayank Cattle Food Ltd. will hold a board meeting on July 7, 2026, to discuss issuing bonus shares. The company's move indicates confidence in growth and a commitment to shareholder value. Trading of its securities will be closed from June 24 to July 9, 2026, due to insider trading regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 17:45 IST
Mayank Cattle Food Ltd. Gears Up for Bonus Shares Announcement
Mayank Cattle Food Ltd. Board to Consider Bonus Share Issue. Image Credit: ANI

In a strategic move indicating robust growth, Mayank Cattle Food Ltd. has scheduled a crucial board meeting for July 7, 2026, to deliberate on a proposal for issuing bonus shares. The company, a rising entity in the animal nutrition and cattle feed sector, aims to enhance shareholder value by boosting investor confidence.

The announcement, made to the Bombay Stock Exchange, underscores the firm's optimism about its upward trajectory and dedication to rewarding its stakeholders. In compliance with SEBI's insider trading regulations, the trading window for its securities has been shut since June 24 and will remain closed until July 9, 2026.

Specializing in cattle feed and animal nutrition, Mayank Cattle Food Ltd. meets the growing needs of livestock and dairy producers. It seeks sustainable growth through market expansion, robust distribution networks, and operational efficiency while maintaining high standards of corporate governance and transparency.

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