Judicial Custody Extended in High-Profile NEET-UG Paper Leak Case

The Rouse Avenue court has ruled to extend the judicial custody of Prahalad Kulkarni and Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar until July 8, related to the NEET-UG paper leak case. The decision came after a plea by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), represented by Public Prosecutor Neetu Singh, was accepted.

The judicial custody extension follows the arrest of several individuals linked to the case, including Mangi Lal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Yash Yadav, Shubham Khairnar, and others. All accused remain in custody pending further investigations.

In a separate development, Yash Yadav's request to attend the NEET-UG examination and his sister's wedding was approved by Vacation Judge Vishal Gogne. Judge Gogne emphasized the student's right to education despite serious allegations, underscoring that bail should not equate to punishment.