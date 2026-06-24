Indian Stocks Surge as Crude Prices Ease, Sensex and Nifty Soar

The Indian stock market witnessed a remarkable rally on Wednesday, driven by robust gains in the banking and IT sectors and softened Brent crude prices which settled at multi-month lows. The Sensex climbed by over 800 points, closing at 76,991.22, a significant surge that marked an increase of 790.54 points or 1.04%. Similarly, the Nifty crossed the 24,000 threshold, closing at 24,021.65, gaining 197.55 points or 0.83%.

Among the top sectoral performers, Nifty IT led the charge, posting a gain of over 2%, followed by notable increases in Nifty Realty, Nifty Private Bank, and Nifty Financial Services among others. Prominent gainers on the BSE included companies like Trent, IndiGo, Bajaj Finance, and Infosys, while NTPC, Tata Steel, and Bharti Airtel were among the biggest losers.

Market experts like Abhishek Kumar, SEBI RIA and Founder of SahajMoney, attributed the broad rally to the easing of domestic inflation concerns following a further drop in Brent crude prices to around $76.50 per barrel. Analysts highlighted the constructive sentiment as the market reclaimed key levels after recent volatility, with ongoing consolidation seen as a signal for investors to remain cautious and focus on stock-specific strategies.