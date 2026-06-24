CISF Foils Cannabis Smuggling Attempt at Imphal Airport

On Wednesday, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) thwarted a cannabis smuggling operation at Imphal Airport during routine baggage screening, officials confirmed. A press release detailed that the incident occurred on June 24, when a passenger bound for Delhi on Air India Express flight IX-1462 was selected for random screening following a profiling process by CISF personnel.

The screening revealed suspicious items in the passenger's luggage, prompting further inspection. The CISF reported that on physical examination, conducted in collaboration with Crime Intelligence Wing (CIW) personnel, the Airport Police, and Airport Authority officials, 420 grams of a substance believed to be cannabis were discovered.

The passenger, along with the contraband and luggage, was handed over to Singjamei Police Station for investigation and legal proceedings. This incident underscores the success of the CISF's profiling and random screening practices at airports, providing an extra security layer. With Imphal Airport's strategic importance in the North-East, robust security measures remain essential to prevent the misuse of aviation channels for illegal activities.