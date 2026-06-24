Iran Rebukes IAEA Over Nuclear Inspections Amid Diplomatic Standoff

In a firm rebuttal, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has challenged comments by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi, suggesting that inspections of Iran's nuclear sites could occur soon. Gharibabadi stated that such visits would only be possible as part of a final agreement with the United States.

The remarks were made on social media platform X in response to Grossi's statements in Japan, where he hinted at upcoming inspections of Iranian nuclear enrichment facilities. Gharibabadi dismissed these claims, adding that no meeting occurred between him and Grossi in Switzerland, despite Grossi's request.

The unresolved status of Tehran's nuclear inventory continues to strain diplomatic relations, highlighted by Grossi's insistence that inspections remain a critical component of international oversight. The situation underscores the complex geopolitics surrounding Iran's nuclear program, amid contradicting narratives from Tehran and Washington.