Iran Rebukes IAEA Over Nuclear Inspections Amid Diplomatic Standoff

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has dismissed claims by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi about imminent inspections of Tehran's nuclear sites. Gharibabadi insists that such access will only be granted following a final US-Iran deal, amid ongoing tensions and geopolitical rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 19:37 IST
Iran Rebukes IAEA Over Nuclear Inspections Amid Diplomatic Standoff
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi (Photo/X/@Gharibabadi). Image Credit: ANI
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In a firm rebuttal, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has challenged comments by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi, suggesting that inspections of Iran's nuclear sites could occur soon. Gharibabadi stated that such visits would only be possible as part of a final agreement with the United States.

The remarks were made on social media platform X in response to Grossi's statements in Japan, where he hinted at upcoming inspections of Iranian nuclear enrichment facilities. Gharibabadi dismissed these claims, adding that no meeting occurred between him and Grossi in Switzerland, despite Grossi's request.

The unresolved status of Tehran's nuclear inventory continues to strain diplomatic relations, highlighted by Grossi's insistence that inspections remain a critical component of international oversight. The situation underscores the complex geopolitics surrounding Iran's nuclear program, amid contradicting narratives from Tehran and Washington.

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