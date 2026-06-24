US and India Set to Elevate Trade Relations to New Heights

USTR Jamieson Greer announces plans for the US and India to elevate their bilateral relations, focusing on future technologies and trade. Leaders from both countries aim to forge a balanced trade agreement, underscoring mutual commitment to economic growth and strategic partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 19:38 IST
US and India Set to Elevate Trade Relations to New Heights
United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer (Photo/ Video mesage released by US Embassy to ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The United States and India are poised to take their bilateral relationship to unprecedented levels, according to Jamieson Greer, the U.S. Trade Representative. Speaking in New Delhi, Greer highlighted the commitment of both nations to explore futuristic trade and technological opportunities.

Greer emphasized the robust rapport between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he believes will propel the trade negotiations forward. Talks during the G7 Summit in France laid groundwork for this enhanced relationship, with trade deals being a crucial component.

The U.S. delegation, led by Greer, engaged in multiple discussions with India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, laying out a strategic framework for a balanced trade agreement. These talks are aimed at boosting commerce and ensuring mutual benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries.

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