UAE's OPEC Exit Shakes Global Oil Dynamics

The UAE's departure from OPEC alters global oil production dynamics, reducing the group's influence. A report by the EIA highlights the impact on OPEC's and OPEC+'s production shares. Amidst regional tensions, Saudi Arabia and the UAE alone reroute exports, maintaining their market presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 18:32 IST
UAE's OPEC Exit Shakes Global Oil Dynamics
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has exited the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), significantly impacting the group's share in global crude oil production. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reveals that the UAE's decision shrinks OPEC's production from an estimated 35% of the global total in 2025 to 31% without the UAE.

The report further indicates that the broader OPEC+ group's share of global output dips from about 46% to nearly 42% when excluding the UAE. Saudi Arabia maintains its dominance as OPEC's largest member, producing 9.3 million barrels per day and holding a capacity of 11.6 million b/d, yet the UAE's absence represents a big shift.

Having joined OPEC in 1967, the UAE had been a significant player, boasting the third-largest capacity after Saudi Arabia and Iraq. However, the ongoing regional conflict, including the strain on the Strait of Hormuz, exacerbates oil production disruptions. Despite this, only Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been able to reroute exports effectively.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026