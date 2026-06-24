UAE's OPEC Exit Shakes Global Oil Dynamics

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has exited the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), significantly impacting the group's share in global crude oil production. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reveals that the UAE's decision shrinks OPEC's production from an estimated 35% of the global total in 2025 to 31% without the UAE.

The report further indicates that the broader OPEC+ group's share of global output dips from about 46% to nearly 42% when excluding the UAE. Saudi Arabia maintains its dominance as OPEC's largest member, producing 9.3 million barrels per day and holding a capacity of 11.6 million b/d, yet the UAE's absence represents a big shift.

Having joined OPEC in 1967, the UAE had been a significant player, boasting the third-largest capacity after Saudi Arabia and Iraq. However, the ongoing regional conflict, including the strain on the Strait of Hormuz, exacerbates oil production disruptions. Despite this, only Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been able to reroute exports effectively.