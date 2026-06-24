Political Turmoil: Romania's Social Democrats Eye Leadership Amidst Coalition Collapse

Romania's prominent political party, the Social Democrats, has nominated Sorin Grindeanu for prime minister amid a government upheaval. The nomination follows the collapse of a pro-European coalition last month.

This political crisis began in early May when the Social Democrats ended their coalition with Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, teaming up with the far-right opposition.

As pro-European parties aim to form a minority government to prevent new elections, debates continue over whether the Social Democrats or the center-right will take the lead.