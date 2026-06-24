Scorching June Breaks Records in Britain

Britain On Wednesday Recorded Its Highest Temperature For June

In an unprecedented weather event, Britain recorded its highest temperature for June, reaching a sweltering 35.7 degrees Celsius, or 96.26 degrees Fahrenheit, in southern England, according to a report by the BBC on Wednesday.

The extreme heat underscores the growing impact of climate change, as experts warn of more frequent and intense weather patterns across the globe.

This record-setting temperature has prompted calls among policymakers and environmentalists for immediate action on climate strategies to mitigate future effects.