Heatwave Hits France: Nuclear Output Down, Electricity Prices Soar

A Heatwave Sweeping Western Europe Reduced Frances Nuclear Output On Wednesday As High Temperatures Across The Country Reduced Access To Water Needed To Cool Reactors Output Was Reduced By Gigawatts

A scorching heatwave gripping western Europe has caused a significant drop in France's nuclear energy production. With high temperatures limiting access to essential cooling water, nuclear output fell by 4.1 gigawatts, accounting for 7% of the nation's total power demand as per EDF data.

France, typically a net exporter of affordable electricity, is grappling with temperatures soaring over 40 degrees Celsius. As a result, there has been a stark increase in wholesale electricity prices, reaching levels unseen since January 2025, as systems lean more on gas-powered generation amid reduced wind speeds.

This climatic anomaly has forced French nuclear plant operators to adhere to environmental regulations, hence reducing their power production. Analysts warn that such heat-induced disruptions, compounded by climate change, are likely to recur, demanding a re-evaluation of Europe's energy strategies.