Heatwave Hits France: Nuclear Output Down, Electricity Prices Soar
A heatwave in western Europe has led to a significant reduction in France's nuclear power output and driven up electricity prices. The heat, affecting cooling water access, has decreased exports, impacting regional supply. Continued climate change is expected to create similar disruptions in the future.
A scorching heatwave gripping western Europe has caused a significant drop in France's nuclear energy production. With high temperatures limiting access to essential cooling water, nuclear output fell by 4.1 gigawatts, accounting for 7% of the nation's total power demand as per EDF data.
France, typically a net exporter of affordable electricity, is grappling with temperatures soaring over 40 degrees Celsius. As a result, there has been a stark increase in wholesale electricity prices, reaching levels unseen since January 2025, as systems lean more on gas-powered generation amid reduced wind speeds.
This climatic anomaly has forced French nuclear plant operators to adhere to environmental regulations, hence reducing their power production. Analysts warn that such heat-induced disruptions, compounded by climate change, are likely to recur, demanding a re-evaluation of Europe's energy strategies.