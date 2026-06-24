J.P. Morgan Boosts S&P 500 Target Amid AI-Driven Earnings Boom

Jpmorgan On Wednesday Joined Major Wall Street Brokerages To Raise Its Yearend Target For The Sp Index

J.P. Morgan, on Wednesday, revised its 2026 year-end target for the S&P 500 index, increasing it to 7,800 due to robust earnings backed by an AI-led investment surge and stable economic conditions.

The new target is about 6% above the index's last close of 7,365.46 points, aligning with several optimistic forecasts from major research firms this month. Previously, the projection was set at 7,600.

J.P. Morgan also adjusted its S&P 500 earnings-per-share expectations to $350 for 2026, anticipating $390 for 2027. While significant challenges remain, the firm highlighted that strong earnings performance has set a higher benchmark. They warned that increased equity issuance and potential monetary policy tightening might impact valuations.