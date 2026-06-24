RBI Revamps Norms for Upper Layer NBFCs: A New Era

The Reserve Bank of India has updated its classification norms for NBFCs in the Upper Layer, including government-owned ones, based on a revised asset threshold of Rs 1,00,000 crore. The changes aim to enhance regulatory requirements and support infrastructure financing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 19:20 IST
RBI Revamps Norms for Upper Layer NBFCs: A New Era
RBI revised norms regarding classification of NBFC-UL (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has unveiled revised guidelines for classifying Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) under the Upper Layer category. The updated criteria dictate that NBFCs with an asset size of Rs 1,00,000 crore or more, based on their most recent audited financial statements, will be classified as such.

The RBI's move aims to impose stricter regulatory oversight on those NBFCs identified as systemically important due to their significant asset thresholds. Government-owned NBFCs meeting this criterion will also join the Upper Layer, reflecting the central bank's ownership-neutral approach.

Interestingly, while these high-tier government NBFCs are exempt from mandatory stock exchange listings, the RBI has adjusted lending limits for Upper Layer Infrastructure Finance Companies (IFCs), increasing their exposure limit to 45% of eligible capital. This adjustment is designed to facilitate greater funding for vital infrastructure projects, acknowledging the essential financing requirements in this sector.

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