Taylor Fritz Withdraws from Eastbourne Championships, Pauses Hat-Trick Hopes

Top seed Taylor Fritz has withdrawn from the Eastbourne Championships, putting a stop to his hopes of clinching a third consecutive title. His decision follows the withdrawal of second seed Joao Fonseca. Fritz expressed his disappointment, emphasizing the significance of the tournament in his career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Inform Top Seed Taylor Fritz Has Withdrawn From The Eastbourne Championships | Updated: 24-06-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 21:08 IST
Taylor Fritz Withdraws from Eastbourne Championships, Pauses Hat-Trick Hopes
Taylor Fritz

In a surprising development, Taylor Fritz, the top seed, has opted out of the Eastbourne Championships, dashing his hopes of securing a third consecutive title at the ATP grasscourt event. His withdrawal, a blow to the tournament, comes shortly after second seed Joao Fonseca of Brazil also announced his decision to exit.

Fritz, expressing his disappointment on X, stated, "Unfortunately, I have to withdraw from Eastbourne this year. I waited up until after the match warmup to make the decision today because I really did want to play. It's never an easy decision, especially for a tournament that means so much to me."

The 28-year-old, who ranks as world number seven, has previously won the Wimbledon warm-up event four times. Renowned for his prowess on grass, Fritz's performances in Halle and Stuttgart, where he reached the finals, had positioned him as a strong contender for a deep run at the All England Club.

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