Chhota Udepur: Gujarat's Emerging Sports Equipment Hub

Gujarat's Chhota Udepur district is evolving into a premier sports equipment manufacturing hub by leveraging local skills and resources. This initiative focuses on sustainable development, cultural branding, and connecting traditional craftsmanship with modern technology, aiming to boost the local economy and enhance global market integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 21:09 IST
Chhota Udepur: Gujarat's Emerging Sports Equipment Hub
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat is making significant strides in not just industrial development but also in the realm of sports. The state is diligently working to integrate rural and tribal areas with sports-related economic opportunities, supported by developing world-class sports infrastructure. At the forefront of this initiative is the Sports Equipment Manufacturing Hub in Chhota Udepur district, which represents an exemplary model of inclusive and sustainable development.

An official release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office highlights that the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in June 2026 will feature Chhota Udepur's Sports Equipment Hub as a vital investment prospect. The event, held at GSFC University in Vadodara, aims to showcase the district's abundant bamboo resources, skilled workforce, and its potential for growth within the global market. This effort not only focuses on industrial growth but also seeks to connect tribal craftsmanship with international economic opportunities. By cultivating the entire value chain locally, Chhota Udepur aspires to become a manufacturing powerhouse while fostering local employment and sustainable, self-reliant development.

Historically known for bamboo handicrafts and traditional woodwork, Chhota Udepur aims to harness these crafts into sports equipment manufacturing by blending them with contemporary design, advanced technology, and global market demands. With the rising global appetite for eco-friendly products, the district's natural resources and artisan expertise stand ready to transform this potential into a thriving industry. The Chhota Udepur model stands out for its focus on 'Sustainable Manufacturing' and 'Cultural Branding,' aligning traditional materials with modern market expectations.

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